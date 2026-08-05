Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at UBS Group

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $191.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.78.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,650,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,350. The stock's 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $187.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.34. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Expeditors International of Washington this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Expeditors reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share, well above the $1.69 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue increased 32.1% year over year. Expeditors International Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Expeditors reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share, well above the $1.69 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue increased 32.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based operating momentum: Results benefited from stronger airfreight demand, increased customs complexity and productivity gains, indicating strength across multiple parts of the logistics business. EXPD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Results benefited from stronger airfreight demand, increased customs complexity and productivity gains, indicating strength across multiple parts of the logistics business. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgrade: JPMorgan raised EXPD from “underweight” to “neutral” and increased its price target to $200, implying additional upside from the referenced price. This removes a bearish rating overhang, though the new stance is not bullish.

JPMorgan raised EXPD from “underweight” to “neutral” and increased its price target to $200, implying additional upside from the referenced price. This removes a bearish rating overhang, though the new stance is not bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Healthy financial profile: Expeditors posted a 36.16% return on equity and a 7.64% net margin. However, its valuation remains relatively demanding, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 31.

Expeditors posted a 36.16% return on equity and a 7.64% net margin. However, its valuation remains relatively demanding, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 31. Negative Sentiment: Barclays remains bearish: Barclays lifted its target from $150 to $160 but maintained an “underweight” rating, leaving its target below the current trading level and signaling concerns about valuation or future growth.

Barclays lifted its target from $150 to $160 but maintained an “underweight” rating, leaving its target below the current trading level and signaling concerns about valuation or future growth. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen maintains a sell rating: The firm raised its target from $148 to $176 but still expects modest downside, reinforcing the view that the recent earnings strength may already be reflected in EXPD’s valuation.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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