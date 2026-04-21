Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading 0.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.9038 and last traded at $0.8985. 414,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 665,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8919.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expensify from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.05%.The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million.

Insider Activity

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,318,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,796. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,203,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,850.12. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,263,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,976. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company's stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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