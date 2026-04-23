Exponent (EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $149.5290 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Exponent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Exponent's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exponent currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP John Pye sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $303,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,747.88. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $264,639.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,865.20. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,481.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,222 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 119,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $18,377,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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