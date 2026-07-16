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Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Expro Group logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Barclays lowered its price target on Expro Group from $23 to $20 while keeping an overweight rating, implying about 21.85% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on XPRO, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33 after several recent target changes and rating adjustments.
  • Expro Group shares were trading at $16.41, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company’s stock is heavily owned by institutions at 92.07%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock's current price.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on Expro Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised Expro Group to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Expro Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Expro Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expro Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPRO

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

In related news, Director Eileen Goss Whelley sold 6,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $93,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,390.72. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,165,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Dockside LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company's stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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