Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Extendicare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Extendicare shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$37.71 and last changing hands at C$37.44. The move came on volume of 65,428 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment has turned increasingly positive, with multiple firms raising ratings and price targets. The stock now carries an average Buy rating and a consensus target price of C$32.56.
  • The company reported C$0.42 EPS on revenue of C$465.22 million in its latest quarter and also paid a monthly dividend of C$0.0441 per share, yielding about 1.4% annually.
  • Interested in Extendicare? Here are five stocks we like better.

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.71 and last traded at C$37.44, with a volume of 65428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Extendicare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities raised Extendicare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$34.50 price objective on Extendicare and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$32.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Extendicare

Extendicare Trading Up 0.2%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$465.22 million during the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Extendicare's payout ratio is 37.24%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC") homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Extendicare Right Now?

Before you consider Extendicare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extendicare wasn't on the list.

While Extendicare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines