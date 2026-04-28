Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.81 and last traded at C$30.46, with a volume of 87965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.90.

Get Extendicare alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXE. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Extendicare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$34.50 price target on Extendicare and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Extendicare has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extendicare

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of C$462.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Extendicare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC") homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extendicare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extendicare wasn't on the list.

While Extendicare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here