Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $870.9650 million for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.Extra Space Storage's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,960,599,000 after acquiring an additional 230,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,051,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,867,036 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $404,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,713,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $353,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here