Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $311.4780 million for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The firm had revenue of $317.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $312.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.1%

EXTR opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 266.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extreme Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,897,270 shares in the company, valued at $29,028,231. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 163.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 781,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 319,434 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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