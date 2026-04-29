Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $316.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.Extreme Networks's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.280-0.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Extreme Networks' conference call:

Strong Q3 beat and upbeat guide — $317M revenue (+11% YoY) exceeded the high end of guidance, EPS was $0.26 (+24% YoY), management repurchased $50M of stock (with ~$137.5M remaining) and guided Q4 revenue to $330–335M and FY revenue to $1,275–1,280M (midpoint ~12% YoY).

revenue (+11% YoY) exceeded the high end of guidance, EPS was $0.26 (+24% YoY), management repurchased $50M of stock (with ~$137.5M remaining) and guided Q4 revenue to $330–335M and FY revenue to $1,275–1,280M (midpoint ~12% YoY). Recurring-revenue acceleration — SaaS ARR rose to $236M (+29% YoY), SaaS deferred revenue reached $342M, and subscription & support revenue was $114M (36% of revenue), underscoring a growing, higher-margin recurring mix.

rose to (+29% YoY), SaaS deferred revenue reached $342M, and subscription & support revenue was $114M (36% of revenue), underscoring a growing, higher-margin recurring mix. Supply-chain resolution and margin tailwinds — the company says memory supply is secured through fiscal 2027 via multi-sourcing, redesign and supplier deals, and gross margin improved to 62.3% , above guidance, with product margins expected to stabilize in the high‑50s.

, above guidance, with product margins expected to stabilize in the high‑50s. Product-led share gains and customer momentum — management highlighted wins driven by Platform ONE, enterprise fabric and Wi‑Fi 7 (44 customers >$1M this quarter), marquee deployments (Artemis II, NCAA Final Four), and MSP traction (70+ partners; MSP billings +26% QoQ) as drivers of continued market share gains.

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Extreme Networks Stock Up 27.0%

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 5,758,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,864. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,897,270 shares in the company, valued at $29,028,231. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 163.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 781,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 319,434 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extreme Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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