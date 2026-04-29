Extreme Networks Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Extreme Networks NASDAQ: EXTR reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that extended what CEO Ed Meyercord called the company’s “fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth,” driven by product momentum, accelerating cloud subscription performance, and improving gross margins amid a more stable component supply outlook.

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Quarter results: Revenue above guidance, EPS up 24%

Revenue for the quarter came in at $317 million, up 11% year-over-year and above the high end of management’s guidance. Meyercord said product revenue increased 12% year-over-year, marking “eight quarters of growth.”

On profitability, CFO Kevin Rhodes reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.26, which exceeded the high end of guidance and increased from $0.21 in the prior-year quarter. Rhodes also pointed to “strong operating leverage,” with non-GAAP operating margin of 15.2%, up from 14.1% in the prior quarter.

Extreme’s non-GAAP gross margin was 62.3%, up 30 basis points sequentially and above guidance. Rhodes said product gross margin increased 70 basis points from the second quarter, while Meyercord cited a combination of pricing actions and cost management.

Recurring revenue and Platform ONE: SaaS ARR up 29%

Extreme highlighted continued progress shifting toward recurring revenue. Rhodes said SaaS annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed to $236 million, up 29% year-over-year, which he attributed to “strong Platform ONE attach to new product sales and upsells within our existing customer base.” Subscription and support revenue totaled $114 million, up 13% year-over-year and representing 36% of revenue.

Deferred revenue tied to SaaS increased to $342 million, up 19% year-over-year. Rhodes said the deferred revenue base “signifies the shift to a more favorable mix of predictable, high margin recurring revenue.”

Asked about the durability of SaaS ARR momentum, Rhodes said Extreme expects long-term SaaS ARR growth in the 20%–30% range, noting a “tougher comp” in the fourth quarter. Meyercord added that Platform ONE has been “exceeding our internal expectations,” and said adoption momentum has been the key driver.

Product cycle and demand drivers: Wi‑Fi 7 mix shifts higher

Wireless refresh demand, particularly tied to Wi‑Fi 7, was a key theme. Rhodes said Wi‑Fi 7 represented 37% of total wireless unit shipments in the quarter, up from 27% in the prior quarter. He added that “nearly half of wireless bookings came from Wi‑Fi 7” during the period, which he said contributed to higher selling prices and gross margin.

Meyercord highlighted Extreme’s broader differentiation around its enterprise fabric and AI-driven platform strategy, calling out customer feedback about operational simplicity. He said the company is “the only vendor that offers this fabric,” and quoted a customer saying, “What took us six hours with Cisco took only six minutes with Extreme.”

Management also pointed to momentum in managed service providers. Meyercord said Extreme’s MSP program has more than 70 active partners, and that MSP billings grew 26% quarter-over-quarter.

Supply chain and pricing: Memory supply secured through fiscal 2027 and beyond

Both executives emphasized progress on component availability, particularly memory. Meyercord said Extreme has “secured our forward-looking supply to support demand through fiscal 2027 and beyond” using multi-sourcing, alternative component qualification, engineering redesign, component inventory investments, and strategic supplier partnerships. He said this improves “fulfillment certainty and margin visibility.”

In Q&A, Meyercord said the company is no longer messaging a near-term memory issue, citing “committed supply through fiscal 2027 and into 2028,” and described steps including direct supplier connections, qualification of alternative components intended for other industrial sectors, and product redesign to reduce chip requirements. He also credited Broadcom as a strategic partner that helped with introductions and qualification work.

Rhodes discussed how pricing actions are flowing through, noting that due to typical industry discounting, a nominal price increase can translate to a smaller net benefit. He said the company implemented mid-single-digit price increases in November and another round in March, partly to offset higher memory and component costs. Rhodes said Extreme feels confident about “stabilizing our gross margins” and “start[ing] to grow gross margins… into the 2027 period.”

On whether supply availability is already driving competitive wins, Meyercord said the company has not yet seen meaningful wins specifically due to supply, though he noted some customer activity focused on securing supply for important projects.

Competitive positioning, customer activity, and capital return

Meyercord and Rhodes both cited larger enterprise deals and competitive displacement as factors behind growth. Rhodes said revenue gains were driven by “larger deals over $1 million,” higher deal volume, and improved average selling prices. The company reported 44 customers spending over $1 million during the quarter, which Rhodes said was the highest level in the past two years.

On competition, Meyercord said Extreme is most often competing against Cisco and HPE Juniper, and noted a win against Huawei as well. He argued that partner and channel dynamics are creating openings, citing Cisco’s partner compensation changes and the “integration complexity” tied to HPE and Juniper. In response to a question about HPE Juniper, Meyercord said Extreme is seeing “a lot of opportunities in the channel,” with some partners “disillusioned” and looking for alternatives, while end-user impacts have been more limited so far but are expected to increase over time.

Geographically, Rhodes said performance was “very strong” in EMEA and APAC, while describing the Americas as solid against a tough comparison. In Q&A, Meyercord said Americas revenue could look “misleading” due to shipment timing, adding that bookings growth in the Americas was “up… significantly.”

Extreme also returned capital to shareholders. Rhodes said the company executed a $50 million accelerated share repurchase, retiring over 3 million shares at an average price of $14.58. He said $137.5 million remains under the current $200 million authorization.

Guidance: For the fourth quarter, Extreme guided to revenue of $330 million to $335 million, gross margin of 61.8% to 62.2%, operating margin of 15.2% to 16.1%, and EPS of $0.28 to $0.30. For fiscal 2026, the company guided to revenue of $1.275 billion to $1.280 billion (midpoint implying 12% year-over-year growth), gross margin of 61.8% to 61.9%, operating margin of 14.7% to 14.9%, and EPS of $1.02 to $1.04.

Meyercord closed the call by previewing “big announcements” at the company’s upcoming Extreme Connect user conference in Orlando, where he said Extreme plans to discuss “new technology solutions and the evolution of our portfolio.”

About Extreme Networks NASDAQ: EXTR

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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