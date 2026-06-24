ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 2.1% - What's Next?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.59 and last traded at $136.8570. Approximately 15,912,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 20,580,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in its long-running case over Cuban assets, making it easier for XOM to pursue compensation from Cuba over property seized in the 1960s. That does not guarantee a payout, but it removes a legal hurdle and could be viewed as a shareholder-friendly development. Reuters article

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in its long-running case over Cuban assets, making it easier for to pursue compensation from Cuba over property seized in the 1960s. That does not guarantee a payout, but it removes a legal hurdle and could be viewed as a shareholder-friendly development. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as a defensive energy name that can hold up if the broader market weakens, and several articles also pointed to Exxon as a reliable dividend stock. That supports the stock’s appeal for investors seeking income and downside resilience. Barron's article

Analysts and market commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as a defensive energy name that can hold up if the broader market weakens, and several articles also pointed to Exxon as a reliable dividend stock. That supports the stock’s appeal for investors seeking income and downside resilience. Positive Sentiment: Another note focused on ExxonMobil’s upstream business, saying strong WTI crude prices, along with growth from the Permian Basin and Guyana, could support production and earnings. Higher oil prices are generally a tailwind for XOM’s cash flow and profitability. Zacks article

Another note focused on ExxonMobil’s upstream business, saying strong WTI crude prices, along with growth from the Permian Basin and Guyana, could support production and earnings. Higher oil prices are generally a tailwind for XOM’s cash flow and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy-sector coverage remained constructive, with articles listing oil stocks to watch and dividend-focused energy ideas. These pieces add to the positive backdrop for ExxonMobil but do not appear to be company-specific catalysts. 247WallSt article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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