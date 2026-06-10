ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.49 and last traded at $150.72. 14,248,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,561,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.91.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $624.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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