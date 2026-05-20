ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 3.8% - Here's What Happened

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $156.27 and last traded at $156.4440. 18,446,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 21,291,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 3.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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