ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.6% - What's Next?

Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.57 and last traded at $156.8580. 15,570,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 19,849,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $650.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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