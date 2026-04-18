ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to "Hold" Rating

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.59. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,452 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 27,139 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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