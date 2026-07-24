ExxonMobil (XOM) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $110.0142 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ExxonMobil to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,188 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Inc. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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