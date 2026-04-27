Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Acquires $32,420.00 in Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $32,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,628,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,390,090.73. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,960.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,860.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,880.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,860.00.

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Exzeo Group Stock Performance

XZO traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 113,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,763. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exzeo Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XZO

Institutional Trading of Exzeo Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000.

Exzeo Group Company Profile

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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