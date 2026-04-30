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Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Buys $32,440.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Exzeo Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares on April 29 at $16.22 and has repeatedly bought 2,000-share tranches throughout April, raising his stake by 0.12% to 1,634,013 shares (≈$26.5M).
  • Exzeo trades around $16.24 with a $1.48B market cap and a 32.48 PE; the company reported an earnings beat (Q reported EPS $0.25 vs. $0.13 expected and revenue $53.32M vs. $41.5M) while analysts remain mixed with a consensus "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Exzeo Group.

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,634,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,690.86. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 27th, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Paresh Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $32,420.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,960.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,860.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00.
  • On Friday, April 10th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00.

Exzeo Group Price Performance

NYSE:XZO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 112,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.57. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exzeo Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Exzeo Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exzeo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XZO

Institutional Trading of Exzeo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000.

About Exzeo Group

(Get Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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