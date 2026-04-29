Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share and revenue of $0.3530 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.31% and a negative net margin of 739.39%. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramiro Ribeiro sold 2,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $36,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company's stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

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