Eynav Azaria Sells 13,242 Shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 13,242 shares of Kaltura stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $18,671.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,215,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,536.34. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,219 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $5,948.79.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,344 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,765.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eynav Azaria sold 6,975 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $9,834.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,638.14.

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $3,953.95.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eynav Azaria sold 435 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $648.15.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eynav Azaria sold 7,412 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,340.36.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 869 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $1,268.74.

On Monday, May 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 17,671 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $25,976.37.

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Kaltura Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 238,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Kaltura, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLTR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 69.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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