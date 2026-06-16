Eynav Azaria Sells 8,344 Shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $11,765.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,232,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,148,156.35. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eynav Azaria sold 6,975 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $9,834.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $11,638.14.

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $3,953.95.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eynav Azaria sold 435 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $648.15.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eynav Azaria sold 7,412 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $11,340.36.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 869 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $1,268.74.

On Monday, May 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 17,671 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $25,976.37.

On Thursday, April 30th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,672 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eynav Azaria sold 11,086 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $16,074.70.

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Kaltura Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,402,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,316,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,149 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 917,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,358 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company's stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

Further Reading

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