EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $32.88. EZCORP shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 479,736 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EZCORP from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.22. EZCORP had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

In other news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,078.22. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,346,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

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