EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Down 8.1% - Here's Why

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) were down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $29.9160. Approximately 390,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 902,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. EZCORP had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In related news, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 172,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $355,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,376,078.22. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,346,600. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EZCORP by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,167,748 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,622 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in EZCORP by 70.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,063,677 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in EZCORP by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 785,131 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 370,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EZCORP by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,120 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 353,327 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

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