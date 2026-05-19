F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $343.67.

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F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $379.74 on Tuesday. F5 has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $385.00. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.39.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total transaction of $487,192.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,882,710. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 963.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in F5 by 113.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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