F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.210-17.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. F5 also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 4.140-4.260 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.67.

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F5 Stock Performance

FFIV traded up $15.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.23 and a 200-day moving average of $329.84. F5 has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $435.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in F5 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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