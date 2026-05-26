F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.62% from the company's previous close.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.56.

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F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $397.98. 194,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,824. The stock's fifty day moving average is $318.97 and its 200 day moving average is $282.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.00. F5 has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $399.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,100. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,227. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of F5 by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $244,781,000 after purchasing an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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