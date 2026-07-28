F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $515.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the network technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.00% from the company's current price.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.56.

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F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $381.47 on Tuesday. F5 has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $435.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.81.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. This represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,706,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,469,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $140,460,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in F5 by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,683 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5 exceeded quarterly expectations. Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was $4.73, above the $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million, surpassing estimates of approximately $834.6 million. Product revenue grew 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. F5 Reports Third Quarter Results with 19% Product Revenue Growth

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS was $4.73, above the $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million, surpassing estimates of approximately $834.6 million. Product revenue grew 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its outlook. F5 lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $17.21–$17.33, well above the $15.75 analyst consensus, and expects revenue of about $3.4 billion versus consensus of $3.3 billion. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.14–$4.26 and revenue guidance of $870 million–$890 million also exceeded expectations. F5 Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Guides for Fiscal Q4, Raises FY26 Projection

F5 lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $17.21–$17.33, well above the $15.75 analyst consensus, and expects revenue of about $3.4 billion versus consensus of $3.3 billion. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.14–$4.26 and revenue guidance of $870 million–$890 million also exceeded expectations. Positive Sentiment: Cybersecurity and AI-related demand remain key growth drivers. F5 raised its annual revenue-growth forecast for the third time this year, citing strong demand for secure networking and application-delivery solutions as companies address cybersecurity risks associated with expanding AI use. F5 raises annual revenue growth forecast again on strong cybersecurity demand

F5 raised its annual revenue-growth forecast for the third time this year, citing strong demand for secure networking and application-delivery solutions as companies address cybersecurity risks associated with expanding AI use. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious despite the earnings beat. Barclays raised its price target from $386 to $397 but maintained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst average price target is approximately $382.67, below the current trading level, suggesting limited near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Barclays F5 price-target update

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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