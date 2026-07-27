F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.140-4.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$890.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.0 million. F5 also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.210-17.330 EPS.

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F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,066. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. F5 has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $435.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.84.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in F5 by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $244,781,000 after purchasing an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in F5 by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,959 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $214,153,000 after purchasing an additional 420,580 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $100,033,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of F5 by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,740 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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