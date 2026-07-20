Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fox Advisors lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $661.75.

Get Fabrinet alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $476.68 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $598.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.85. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $272.49 and a fifty-two week high of $748.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fabrinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fabrinet wasn't on the list.

While Fabrinet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here