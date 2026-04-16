Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $562.50.

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Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $686.32 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $545.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.13. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $167.33 and a twelve month high of $708.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 57.4% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 56,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 105.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $4,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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