Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,627.9286.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Altrafin AG acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,660,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,281.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,214.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,240.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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