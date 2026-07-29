Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 42.430-42.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 42.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $38.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,374.32. The company had a trading volume of 422,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,056. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,239.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 122.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 60 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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