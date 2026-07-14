Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,204.01 and last traded at $1,207.8910. 114,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 343,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,278.25.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,273.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ebert Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ebert Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,601 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 2,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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