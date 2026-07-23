Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,730.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFH shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,550.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,234.00 to C$2,261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$2,350.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$2,274.30 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$2,275.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,331.68. The company has a market cap of C$46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$2,066.16 and a 1 year high of C$2,700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$43.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.57 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

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