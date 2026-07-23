Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Fairfax Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fairfax Financial Holdings has an average analyst rating of "Hold", based on seven covering firms: four rate it hold and three rate it buy.
  • The stock was down 0.4% and opened at $1,617.32, with a market cap of $34.5 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Fairfax missed expectations, reporting EPS of $31.11 versus $36.17 expected and revenue of $7.82 billion versus $8.62 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $1,617.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,624.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,688.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.49. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $1,500.00 and a 52-week high of $1,949.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $31.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $36.17 by ($5.06). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 14.16%.The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 184.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial OTCMKTS: FRFHF is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fairfax Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Fairfax Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fairfax Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fairfax Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines