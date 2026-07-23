Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $1,617.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,624.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,688.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.49. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $1,500.00 and a 52-week high of $1,949.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $31.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $36.17 by ($5.06). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 14.16%.The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 184.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial OTCMKTS: FRFHF is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

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