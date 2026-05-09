Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Fairfax Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fairfax Financial Holdings has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from six analysts, with three buys, one strong buy, and two holds.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to hold, while Zacks upgraded it to strong-buy and Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating.
  • The company missed quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $31.11 versus $36.17 expected and revenue of $7.82 billion versus $8.62 billion expected.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fairfax Financial.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fairfax Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Fairfax Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,641.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,714.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,723.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.53. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $1,528.10 and a 52-week high of $1,949.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $31.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $36.17 by ($5.06). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 205.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial OTCMKTS: FRFHF is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fairfax Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Fairfax Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fairfax Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fairfax Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines