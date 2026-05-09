Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fairfax Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Fairfax Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th.

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Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,641.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,714.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,723.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.53. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $1,528.10 and a 52-week high of $1,949.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $31.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $36.17 by ($5.06). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 205.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial OTCMKTS: FRFHF is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

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