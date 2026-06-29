Fan (Fj) Jiang Sells 13,579 Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $164,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,028 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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