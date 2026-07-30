Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. B. Riley Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fannie Mae from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fannie Mae in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fannie Mae from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Fannie Mae from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fannie Mae in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fannie Mae presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

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Fannie Mae Stock Performance

Fannie Mae stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 780,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,653. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Fannie Mae has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 599.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Fannie Mae had a net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fannie Mae will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Fannie Mae

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Fannie Mae Company Profile

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae OTCMKTS: FNMA, is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae's mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

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