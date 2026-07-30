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Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Farmland Partners logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Farmland Partners declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable October 15 to shareholders of record October 1. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $0.36 and a 3.8% yield.
  • The dividend appears financially strained: the company’s payout ratio is 225%, while analysts expect next year’s earnings to cover only about 78% of the annual dividend, implying a projected payout ratio of 128.6%.
  • Shares opened at $9.51, near the company’s 12-month low of $9.36 and below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. In its latest quarter, Farmland Partners reported EPS of $0.04 and revenue of $5.71 million, slightly exceeding estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.67. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 57.94%.Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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