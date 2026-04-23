FB Financial Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FB Financial to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

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FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $172.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. FB Financial's quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company's core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial's service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

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