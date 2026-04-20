FDM Group (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases £302,285.50 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 285,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 per share, with a total value of £302,285.50.

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FDM Group Stock Up 2.4%

LON:FDM opened at GBX 110.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 94.50 and a one year high of GBX 251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.48.

FDM Group (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 10 EPS for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 174 to GBX 130 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 180 to GBX 160 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 145.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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