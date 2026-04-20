FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Up 9.3% on Insider Buying Activity

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 118.60 and last traded at GBX 117.60. 3,432,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 655,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60.

Specifically, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 285,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 per share, with a total value of £302,285.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FDM Group from GBX 180 to GBX 160 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 174 to GBX 130 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FDM Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 145.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDM

FDM Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 123.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.96. The company has a market capitalization of £128.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.06.

FDM Group (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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