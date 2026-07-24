Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to announce earnings of $0.7180 per share and revenue of $331.9190 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $89.99 and a one year high of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is 78.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,668,743 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $675,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,127 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,109,000 after buying an additional 344,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $275,466,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $183,511,000 after buying an additional 979,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,605,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $152,529,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $122.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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