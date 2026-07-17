Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.77 and last traded at $126.5710, with a volume of 40837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.36.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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