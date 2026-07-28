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Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Federal Signal logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Federal Signal declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record on August 14. The annualized dividend is $0.60 per share, representing a yield of approximately 0.5%.
  • The company has raised its dividend for three consecutive years, while its 14.0% payout ratio indicates substantial earnings coverage. Analysts expect a future payout ratio of about 10.9% based on projected earnings.
  • Federal Signal reported quarterly EPS of $1.18, beating estimates of $0.89, while revenue rose 35.0% year over year to $625.6 million. Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.80–$5.05.
  • Five stocks we like better than Federal Signal.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. 333,568 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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