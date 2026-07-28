Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

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Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. 333,568 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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