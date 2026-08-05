Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) VP Sells $567,530.00 in Stock

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) VP Diane Bonina sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $567,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,958.75. The trade was a 21.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diane Bonina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Diane Bonina sold 14,856 shares of Federal Signal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,937,816.64.

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Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 360,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.04 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 11.66%.Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,259 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,031 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 169.9% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 169,285 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,555 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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