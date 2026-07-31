Federal Signal Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Federal Signal NYSE: FSS reported record second-quarter results for 2026, with higher sales, earnings, orders and cash flow, as growth in its Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group supported an increase in its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.

Get Federal Signal alerts: Sign Up

Second-quarter net sales rose 19% year over year to $670 million, including 6% organic growth, according to Chief Financial Officer Ian Hudson. Operating income increased 21% to $118.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 22% to $144.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 basis points to 21.5%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $1.40, while adjusted EPS rose 21% to $1.42. Quarterly orders increased 18% to $637 million, and the company ended the period with backlog of $1 billion, compared with $1.08 billion a year earlier.

Environmental Solutions Leads Sales Growth

The Environmental Solutions Group, or ESG, generated $578 million in second-quarter sales, up 20% from a year earlier. Segment operating income climbed 24% to $113.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $138.3 million. ESG adjusted EBITDA margin improved 80 basis points to 23.9%.

ESG orders rose 24% to $548 million. Jennifer Sherman, Federal Signal’s president and chief executive officer, said organic demand was broad-based across vehicle categories including vacuum trucks, dump truck bodies and specialty equipment. Acquisitions contributed about $75 million in quarterly sales, with New Way and Mega driving increases in refuse truck and mineral-extraction support-equipment sales.

Aftermarket revenue increased 24% year over year and accounted for approximately 25% of ESG revenue during the quarter. Sherman said the increase reflected higher demand for parts, greater used-equipment sales and rental-income growth. Rental income rose 16%, led by safe-digging equipment and combination sewer cleaners.

The company is pursuing a “Build More Parts” initiative involving additional vertical integration of certain parts production. It also plans to expand parts and service locations geographically. Sherman said Federal Signal has added about 20 service centers since 2019 and sees further expansion opportunities. Hudson said the investments are relatively modest and are primarily being made within existing facilities.

Safety and Security Sales Rise as Margins Shift on Mix

Safety and Security Systems Group, or SSG, sales increased 10% to $93 million. Operating income and adjusted EBITDA each increased 3% to $22.1 million and $23.2 million, respectively. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 25.1% from 26.9% a year earlier.

Hudson attributed the margin decline primarily to product mix, including larger customer shipments that were less favorable on a year-over-year margin basis. He said the 25.1% margin remained near the midpoint of the company’s recently raised 22% to 28% target range for the segment.

SSG orders were $89 million, compared with $99 million in the prior-year quarter. Sherman said the segment’s sales growth was supported by volume increases in public-safety and industrial-signaling products, price-cost management and cost savings.

In early July, Federal Signal completed the acquisition of Western Technology, a manufacturer of portable explosion-protected lighting for industrial processing, petrochemical and aerospace applications. Sherman described the acquisition as small and said it is not expected to have a material effect on 2026 results. The company sees opportunities to use its existing sales channels and manufacturing operations to support the business.

Cash Flow, Integration Progress and Market Visibility

Federal Signal generated $113 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter, up 89% from a year earlier. First-half operating cash flow totaled $214 million, an increase of 122%. The company repaid approximately $97 million of debt during the quarter and ended with $391 million of net debt and $1.04 billion available under its credit facility.

Hudson said the company paid $9.1 million in dividends during the quarter, reflecting a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, and recently announced another $0.15 per-share dividend for the third quarter.

Sherman said Federal Signal’s business has become less dependent on individual customer groups, funding mechanisms and end markets. While slightly more than half of revenue is tied to publicly funded sources, she said U.S. water taxes—the company’s largest public funding source—represent less than 15% of total sales. The company’s only pure-play U.S. municipal exposure is street sweepers, which Sherman described as a mid- to high-single-digit percentage of total sales.

She said street-sweeper orders declined in the second quarter, though orders for metal-extraction equipment, road-marking and high-pressure water-blasting products were solid, while refuse orders ran slightly ahead of the company’s expectations. Federal Signal expects the refuse market to decline in 2026 because of excess inventory in the industry, but said New Way’s revenue is tracking in line with its acquisition model and its orders are slightly ahead of plan.

The company said it had approximately $44 million of third-party Labrie refuse-truck backlog at quarter-end. The planned reduction in that discontinued business accounted for about $75 million of the year-over-year backlog decline, according to Sherman.

Full-Year Outlook Raised

Federal Signal raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $5.12 to $5.30, from a prior range of $4.80 to $5.05. It also increased its net sales forecast to $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion, from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion.

The company reaffirmed its full-year capital-expenditure outlook of $45 million to $55 million. Hudson said the higher earnings outlook reflects momentum in the aftermarket business, integration progress at New Way and Mega, and operational initiatives. Federal Signal expects to incur additional expenses in the second half as it expands capabilities in areas including procurement, supply-chain optimization, aftermarket operations, data analytics and new-product development.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Signal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Signal wasn't on the list.

While Federal Signal currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here