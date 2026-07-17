Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

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FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $513,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,165.84. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 74,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,060,718.20. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.7%

Federated Hermes stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $478.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.22 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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