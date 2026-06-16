FedEx (FDX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $24.0084 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FedEx Stock Down 0.1%

FedEx stock opened at $338.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $345.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.63.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. FedEx's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Boston Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,195,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $638,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 3,211.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,306 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $129,532,000 after acquiring an additional 532,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,763,824,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,725 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 217,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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