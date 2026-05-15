Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $6.66. Fermi shares last traded at $6.9110, with a volume of 3,395,591 shares.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25).

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Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore cut shares of Fermi from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Fermi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fermi from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Fermi from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fermi in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get Our Latest Report on FRMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fermi

In related news, major shareholder Griffin Perry sold 9,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $45,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,946,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,991,179. The trade was a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Miles E. Everson sold 427,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,955,678.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,969,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,661,642.78. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,435,207 shares of company stock worth $67,803,539.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRMI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,549,000. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Fermi during the fourth quarter worth about $14,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fermi by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 1,062,400 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000.

Fermi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

About Fermi

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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